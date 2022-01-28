Taliban in Oslo: The West’s Biggest Challenge in Afghanistan Is Corruption

It's all very civilised. A hall in Oslo, the conferring parties, polite greetings, and the tailored suits. But this time, there are also the ‘perahaan tunbans’, the loose tunic and pants worn by Afghan men, and the turban worn according to their status and origin. And the Afghans are the Taliban, against whom these very same suits fought for nearly 20 years. In a gesture to the times, and no more, a few Afghan women and rights defenders were also present. The Taliban want the billions held in US banks, and the civilised suits want fewer extremists and more of everyone else in government. It’s a tall order, but the Oslo meeting is a beginning.