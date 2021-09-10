Taliban Govt: What Does International Law Say About Recognising It?

With the ascendance of the Taliban militia in Afghanistan after the horrible events of the last few weeks, policymakers worldwide have to think about their future relationship with the new Taliban leadership. Some states have reacted rather positively to the regime change in Afghanistan, such as Russia; some cases openly explored the possibility of recognising the new regime — the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s said in a press briefing on August 18 that “It is a customary international practice that the recognition of a government comes after its formation”.

Others seem reluctant to follow the same line. In particular, President of the European Union (EU) Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, declared that the EU would not accord recognition to the new Taliban regime.

Consequently, there arises a question: what does international law say about recognising the government of the Taliban?