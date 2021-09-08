Taliban Cabinet: Can India Regain Lost Influence as an ‘Impartial’ Player?

It was strange, even for Afghanistan. Even as huge crowds took to the streets to protest the Taliban and condemned Pakistan, an expressionless Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman to the Talib, announced the new ‘caretaker government’. Not that it’s going to do much of taking care of the people, given its composition. An all-Taliban team, there is not even a pretence at “inclusivity”, with no minority appointees, and certainly no women. That’s unsurprising. No one gives gifts to the defeated, and certainly not the Taliban. That the US even believed in the emergence of an inclusive government is doubtful.

Meanwhile, new appointees will be busy guarding against a competition for power that is far from over. Others will be required to take care of their sponsors’ interests, and that includes not just the Faiz Hameed, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, enjoying his evening cup of tea at the Serena Hotel — it also includes his sponsors in Beijing and a very wary Moscow. Given the make-up of this government, political instability is almost certain. But the appointments also indicate that the doors are not shut to India weighing in with help if it chooses to.