Will Modi Find an Audience With Biden On His Upcoming US Visit?

Overtly, India is engrossed in handling the fallout of the Taliban takeover, opening communication channels with the new Afghan regime, hosting Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William J Burns and top Russian security official Nikolay Patrushev, and tapping into the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and BRICS in our national interest and to make our presence felt in the neighbourhood and beyond.

But covertly, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and multiple agencies, including the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), are currently preoccupied — or rather obsessed — with a single goal: somehow swing an audience for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden.