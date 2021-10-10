Taiwan–India Partnership for an AI-Powered, Smart, Green India of Tomorrow

The National Day of Taiwan – 10 October – has been celebrated by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centres (TECCs – the de facto embassies) in New Delhi and Chennai every year since their inception in 1995.

However, this year things will be quite different.

One, due to COVID-19, celebrations will be muted. Two, 2021 marks the silver jubilee of TECC’s functioning in India.

Three, the relations between India and Taiwan have grown exponentially over the past five years than the preceding 20, providing a special reason to commemorate the relationship.

As the age-old saying goes, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant.” In 2021, it is time for India to embrace its relationship with Taiwan.