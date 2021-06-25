COVID-19 & Tablighi Jamaat: Crackdown on Biased Media Brings Hope

Then there are small mercies. Such as it happened last week, when some of the media warriors of dubious ideology were forced to tender an apology and/or pay a fine by the National Broadcasting Standards Authority (finally glad to know that such a thing exists and actually works. At least sometimes).

The NBSA moved to rap three channels, News18 Kannada (owned by the Mukesh Ambani-controlled Network 18 group), Suvarna, and Times Now for their coverage of the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat. Their coverage has been confirmed by the industry regulator as one that amounted to targeted hate. For the uninitiated, the story involved a global congregation of the Jamaat in 2020 that took place in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, that led to its members catching the COVID-19 virus in its early days.

Stories immediately painted Muslims as super spreaders by selective information, innuendo and allegations followed thereafter. It turns out that journalism may have in the process suffered a virus of virulent bias.