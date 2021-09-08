Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Was the Face of Agitation ‘Calendars’ in 2010

Large groups of boys had been pelting stones at the police and the CRPF from quite early that summer. Those agitations had begun in Downtown Srinagar, but then spread to different corners of the Valley, as killings continued.

The agitating boys, later joined by mothers and others, were irate at the deaths of innocents in security force actions—including the murder of three boys who had gone to an army camp in search of work, the killing of a boy by a bullet fired from a passing jeep in Brein, and the death of a Downtown boy at whose head a tear-gas canister was apparently fired.

The daily cycle of stone-pelting, rebellious dances, lathi charges, and firing went on for weeks, until Masarat’s 'calendars' emerged. They gave instructions about which section of the population was to demonstrate where, on which day, and how. People began to wait for those 'calendars' with great enthusiasm. Chaos ensured, and Kashmir was in a tailspin for a while.

It was intriguing that the government released Masarat from jail just a little before he took over those agitations from a secret location. He was finally found, and arrested again.