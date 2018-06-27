Revising History: Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s ‘Murder’ & Other Myths

At times, one gets the feeling that history has ceased to be a scholarly discipline. Those who claim to be professional historians have started indulging in revising and rewriting history in a manner that is reminiscent of a reality show driven by TRPs.

Facts are conveniently forgotten, and fantasy is served as alternative truth.

The latest example is the controversy created by the special research project to examine the ‘murder’ of Syama Prasad Mookerjee during detention in Jammu and Kashmir in 1950.