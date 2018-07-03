Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Cigar-Smoking Monk Is Still Relevant

Vivekananda strove to combat superstition, to get rid of the deadwood of ritual that was stifling those who followed the Hindu way of life, and left behind a large body of written work, reinterpreting the Vedanta for modern times.

Vivekananda’s ways were unorthodox. The cigar-smoking monk had no problem with those who ate meat. He freely borrowed from whatever he felt was the best practice in other religions. His favourite word was ‘strength’ – he exhorted fellow Indians to be strong in body and spirit. He was compassionate and liberal in his outlook. For him, there was no religion greater than serving the wretched – the poor, the ailing, and the oppressed.