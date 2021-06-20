SC Ignores Law, Misinterprets Delhi HC’s Vital UAPA Bail Orders

It’s safe to say that over the last few years, the Supreme Court of India has taken a bit of a battering in the public eye. There have been many controversies surrounding its Chief Justices, including the ham-fisted approach to the sexual harassment allegations against Ranjan Gogoi.

The failure to actually deliver a judgment of real constitutional significance since the Section 377 decision. The evasion of even hearing cases that might be uncomfortable for the Modi government.

The reduced stature of the "most powerful court in the world" was perhaps best summed up by the surprise which accompanied Justice DY Chandrachud’s incisive questioning of the Centre’s vaccine policy, leading to a revision of the said policy after the apex court demanded all documents relating to the “prima facie unconstitutional” policy’s formulation.