SC Ignores 'Where There is a Right, There is a Remedy' Adage in Pegasus Order

Reading the order in the Pegasus matter, it is evident that the court has answered this question—but it is unwilling to act on the answer. The order, authored by CJI NV Ramana, has no choice but to come to the conclusion that the petitioners’ allegations are indeed true but hesitates to take the next logical step and hold the government accountable. Instead, what the court has done is set up a committee which will more or less cover the same ground as the court already did during the hearings and submit recommendations of a general nature which, in all likelihood, will be ignored by the government.

Reading the judgement from the start might give one the impression that the court genuinely cares about such things as the freedom of press, privacy, et al. However, this is the incorrect way to read the order.

Much of the judgement is fluff designed to elicit plaudits on social media and gushing headlines. The operative part of the Supreme Court’s order actually starts on paragraph 54 and this tells us why everything said before this was hokum.

The context for paragraph 54 is the fact that the Union Government consciously refused to respond with any details or particulars of the petitions filed. At best this is an admission of the truth of the petitioners’ case, at worst contempt of the court.