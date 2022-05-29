Supreme Court's GST Decision Can Shake Up India’s Centralising Fiscal Federalism

The Supreme Court has ruled in the Ocean Freight case that recommendations of the GST Council have persuasive value but are not binding on the Union and the States.

This reminds the states that they have sovereign power to enact or amend the GST law in their respective states.

Article 246A of the Constitution confers legislative power on Parliament to make laws with respect to GST imposed by the Union and for IGST. State legislatures, meanwhile, have the power to make laws with respect to the state GST. GST Council, as provided for in Article 279A, can make recommendations on matters mentioned therein.

The GST Council is the most important fiscal federal institution in India after the Finance Commission.