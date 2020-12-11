In Its Approach to CAA Cases, the SC Has Failed its Own Standards

13 December 2019: The Jamia Teachers Association in Delhi took out a protest march against the CAA, with multiple other protests following. The Assam Students Union filed the first of the petitions against the CAA from the northeast, which had seen huge protests against earlier attempts to bring this law to fruition.

14 December 2019: The Shaheen Bagh protest site came up on 14 December 2019. The Jamia Millia Islamia university premises were raided by the Delhi Police on 15 December 2019, with students assaulted, arrested and charged for alleged rioting. The Chief Justice of India turns down a request for directions against police brutality in Jamia and other universities across the country like AMU.

18 December 2019: The writ petitions against the CAA are listed before a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India and two other Hon’ble Judges. The Court issues notice to the Respondents as also notice to Attorney General. Notice to Union of India was dispensed with because a Counsel had made an appearance. The Court makes notice returnable by 22 January 2020, meaning thereby that the Respondents were expected to be present by then.

16 January 2020: The Indian Union of Muslim League and other petitioners file an application asking the court to put a stay on the CAA, which had been notified on 10 January.

22 January 2020: The petitions are listed again. Senior advocate KK Venugopal, the Attorney General for India, prays for and is granted four weeks to reply to the petitions on behalf of the Union of India. The judges say that the petitions should be listed after that (in the fifth week from the order).