Rajini Can’t! Superstar’s No-Go Politics Spoils BJP’s Plot in TN

There's a Tamil idiom that is apt for the Bharatiya Janata Party's planned grand entry into Tamil Nadu politics: "... like riding a terracotta horse into a river."

As if sailing the murky waters of the Cauvery were not trouble enough for Home Minister Amit Shah's plotting moves in alliance with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the remote possibility of a blessing from aging and ailing movie star Rajinikanth has fallen flat – unless there is a trick somewhere resembling the climax of a Rajini blockbuster.

For now, the superstar's statement, that he is dropping the idea of floating his own political party – a 180-degree turn from his grand announcement weeks ago – is resembling an anti-climax.

Right-wing, BJP-loving analysts still see the superstar signalling support for the BJP like he did for AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa in 1996.