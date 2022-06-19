Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

If the conventional education system is failing, I believe that artists – visual and performing – need to shoulder the responsibility and shake the complacency of the general populace. However, the artists are also a neglected community. More often than not, they lack even the essential resources to bring about the necessary social change to which they have selflessly devoted their lives. Hence, artists need to join hands with philanthropists and take up bold initiatives that will get the immediate attention of decision makers.

Samira Verma and Abraar Ahmed in The Indian Express