Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Agreeing with Prime Minister Modi’s recent speech where he calls "harmful" the mindset of “some people”, who “see human rights violation in one incident but cannot see it in another incident of a similar nature”, P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, points out Modi’s own silence at the violation of human rights in Lakhimpur Kheri and the violations of law against the Bhima Koregaon accused.

Stating Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) that were violated in the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, Chidambaram lists the “egregious excesses” in the Bhima Koregaon case such as: