Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Jaya Jaitley, in a column for The Indian Express, delves into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invocation of khadi and other cottage industries on the occasion on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and notes how Khadi's politically charged history has corrupted the cloth's production today.

In place of Gandhi's idea surrounding the cloth – which was 'for all citizens to produce it freely and wear it proudly' – Jaitley underlines the emergence of 'police state for the khadi sector, full of acts and rules that put production in a straitjacket.'