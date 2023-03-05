Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"In West Africa, peanuts are that source of protein. In much of India, peanuts are what we eat while waiting for better things. Changing dietary attitudes is not easy – especially for those who are not addicted to Masterchef Australia – but perhaps public feeding programs (say, during social or religious celebrations) offer an opportunity. My taste for the wonderful thick Punjabi dals, to take an example, came out of visits to a langarkhana at a nearby gurdwara."

Abhijit Banerjee, for The Times of India