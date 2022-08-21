Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Rushdie was born in India. Though his citizenship may have changed, he continues to identify with this country. In 2000, in an interview for BBC’s Hardtalk India, I asked him: “Is this country still home?” This was his reply: “There’s a sense in which the country in which you were born and grew up as a child is always home. You never have that feeling about any other place. Anyone who reads my books knows the extent to which my imagination calls this country home.” If anything, his answer to my next question was even more telling. I asked: “If I was to ask, is Salman Rushdie Indian or English or Pakistani, which identity would you accept?” His response was short, stark but simple: “Oh not Pakistani!” The laugh that followed sounded more like a sneer. He found the very idea of being Pakistani ludicrous.

Karan Thapar