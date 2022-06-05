Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

"What does reassessing their lives and future mean for Kashmiri Pandits? It begins by accepting that they have no future whatsoever in Kashmir. Not tomorrow, or day after. Not in five years, not in ten. This has to be understood separately from the security scenario. It looks unlikely, but it is possible that the situation may become better. Let us assume for a moment that it becomes so good that there will be a garba night in Pulwama. Let us assume that there will be massive development; that there will be jobs and industrialists will invest there; that there will be nightlife along the Dal Lake. But it will still not become a place for a Pandit to invest her life in. Like it has happened earlier, the Kashmiri Pandit will find a place anywhere in India or outside it."

Rahul Pandita in The Times of India.