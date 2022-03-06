Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
We sifted through the papers to find the best opinion reads so you wouldn't have to.
The Quint
Opinion
Published:
Nothing like a cup of coffee and your Sunday morning reads.
| (Photo Courtesy: iStock)
Who Wants a Tough Leader?
With results of the pivotal Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in sight, P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, questions the need for a 'tough' leader in UP, along with the official sanction given to encounters, the increase in the state’s debt and a rise in poverty.
Stating that tough can mean different things – from being determined to being obstinate to being a bully or a violent person, Chidambaram quotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who at a recent election campaign in Bahraich had said, “when turmoil is prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.”
However, Chidambaram points out, Bahraich is one of three districts in UP where, according to NITI Aayog, the poverty ratio is over 70 percent.
Further listing why Modi prefers tough leaders, he writes,
"Mr Adityanath is a ‘tough’ leader needed in these ‘difficult’ times. Mr Adityanath believes in enforcing law and order and brooks no opposition. ‘Encounters’ have official sanction. A criminal need not be brought before a court of law and punished, he can be shot down in an ‘encounter’. According to a report in The Indian Express (13 July 2021), between March 2017 and June 2021, 139 criminals were killed in police encounters and 3,196 injured."
P Chidambaram in The Indian Express
Since Adityanath became the chief minister, a total of 12 journalists have been killed, 48 physically assaulted and 66 booked for various charges or arrested, he adds.
Chidambaram concludes,
“I think gentle leaders are the best. They are wise, speak softly, listen to the people, respect institutions and the law, celebrate diversity, work for harmony among the people and leave office quietly. They make the people’s lives better. They provide jobs, better education and healthcare. They are against war and address the challenges of climate change. There have been — and are — such leaders in the world."
P Chidambaram in The Indian Express
On Ukraine, Speak up India
Expressing her shame at India’s neutral position on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, Tavleen Singh, in her column for The Indian Express, questions why India, as the world’s biggest democracy, has not taken the side of the western European democracies and risked being on the wrong side of history.
Singh writes,
“All that our ambiguity has achieved is to make India look like a country that has lost its moral compass. And is unclear about its national interest,” Singh writes and asks “Is India so weak that it cannot stand up against a man who will go down in history in the same basket as Stalin and Hitler? Is this really in India’s ‘national interest’? And, if it is, we have to ask how this is so.”
Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express
Stating that "Putin’s war has made thousands of Russians take to the streets in protest", Singh concludes,
“If there has been a real hero in this horrible war, it has been Volodymyr Zelensky. It is his side that India should be on, and on the side of the Ukrainian people who have shown that they have the courage to die fighting for their country and for the values that make them resist Russian occupation. These values are democracy, freedom, and a respect for basic human dignity. These are India’s foundational values, and it is these values that are enshrined in our Constitution.”
Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express
Ukraine: India Must Not Fall Into either Trap
However, supporting India’s decision to abstain from voting against Russia at the United Nations, Suraj Yengde, in his column for The Indian Express, states that if the war is “about taking sides, our side should be towards reconciliation and a non-nuclear world.”
Before delving into India’s stand, Yengde also brings the Russia-Ukraine war in the backdrop of other wars that have been taking place for decades without the same consideration being given now.
He writes, “Forget the part where American-backed Saudis are erasing Yemen from the map, the Palestinian extermination happening for the past 70 years, the invasions of Iraq and Syria, and the sanctions on Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia, as part of a mandate for international peace pronounced by leaders of the world.”
He says, "Russia’s anxiety stems from NATO breaking its assurance to not move eastwards in February 1990. Since then, it has added 10 nations that are either neighbours or at arm’s length from Russia, even as it has gone about setting up bases and missiles...Russia’s annexation of Crimea and then other territories was a clarion call for Ukraine to decide its future. Russia wanted Ukraine to maintain neutrality in the face of NATO aggression."
Yengde concludes,
"By abstaining at the UN, India has done what it has always maintained as the cornerstone of its foreign policy. It is continuing its legacy of not falling into the trap of either zone. Russia might be popular not because of the oligarchic proclivities of Putin, but because it offers a strong counter to the imperialism of America."
Suraj Yengde in The Indian Express
Are ‘Low-calibre Men’ India’s Destiny?
Declaring the “pretension that East and West are the same” as the root of all evil in the world, TJS George, in his column for The New Indian Express, states that “despite all the oppression of the people of the east, their innate abilities and the blessings of Nature eventually got the upper hand.”
However, questioning the noisy ineffectiveness of the Parliament and routinely adjournments, George writes,
“With the instrumentalities of Parliament becoming ineffective, democracy did begin to look rather over-ambitious for India - the exact opposite of the confidence that led to the erudite debates and the Constitution in 1950. The learned men who shaped those debates had set their sights high for India, and India had risen to their expectations in the early phase of its journey. In a few years, we lost that India.”
TJS George in The New Indian Express
He adds,
“When the Indian Independence Act was debated in the Houses of Commons in June 1947, Britain's ranking imperialist used wounding words to put a curse upon India: "Power will go to the hands of rascals, rogues, freebooters; all Indian leaders will be of low calibre and men of straw. They will have sweet tongues and silly hearts. They will fight among themselves for power and India will be lost in political squabbles. Is that imperial curse working now? Are low-calibre men burying India in ego-led political squabbles?”
TJS George in The New Indian Express
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Spell Broken
With the demise of legend bowler Shane Warne, Mukul Kesavan, in his column for The Telegraph, writes why “partisan fandom is a mean-spirited thing” and why “we should enjoy our greats while we have them”.
Recalling Warne’s “deconstruction” in March 2001 by VVS Laxman, Kesavan writes,
“I can’t explain why Warne did so poorly in India, but I can explain why Indian spectators were often unimpressed by this very great bowler. It wasn’t just his returns against India, though that was a part of it. It was also the fact that Warne’s affect was that of a magician. Unlike Abdul Qadir or Muttiah Muralitharan, with their bobbing run-ups and their theatrical, eye-popping flamboyance at the moment of release, Warne’s minimalist, impassive walk-up was a magician’s turn, it suggested the conjuring up of something out of nothing. This was a great preliminary when Warne was getting wickets — look, no hands — but when he wasn’t getting them, it made him look ordinary, like a conjuror without rabbits."
Mukul Kesavan in The Telegraph
He adds, “The other reason was that in the 1990s and Noughties, India lost more often than it won and Australia was the 800-pound gorilla of world cricket. Indians watched cricket from a defensive crouch and sometimes felt that they couldn’t afford the luxury of simple appreciation."
"Warne did, however, become a popular figure in India, “partly through his stewardship of the Rajasthan Royals and partly on account of his post-retirement avatar as a brilliant, often-inspired, commentator,” writes Kesavan.
Our Journey to Nowhere
Writing on the 75 years of India’s partition, Malwinderjit Waraich, in his column for The Tribune, recalls how the populations on either side of the India-Pakistan border, fell victim to the atrocities committed in the aftermath of the partition.
Remembering his own survival, Waraich writes about the lives, the homes, and the relationships that were lost, as he along with around 300 members of Ladhewala Waraich, left their village as newly categorised refugees.
He writes,
“When I finally made it back to Qila Mihan Singh, terrible news awaited me. My father and our youngest brother had been killed, and my younger brother grievously injured. Mother escaped with only a minor injury. In all, 26 refugees had been killed and 26 seriously injured, but the situation had changed completely since that morning. The villagers who had shot at the refugees were now offering them protection. It transpired that the troublemakers had sent a false message to the inhabitants of Qila Mihan Singh that a group of armed Sikhs was about to attack their homes. The villagers had attacked just to save themselves.”
Malwinderjit Waraich in The Tribune
Why Badhaai Do Spoke to a Jaded Gay Man Like Me
Premankumar Biswas, in his column for The Indian Express, writes about the LGBTQI film 'Badhaai Do', and how though he and his just-come-out friend walked into the theatres with their claws out, what they got instead was “a surprisingly sensitive film depicting the specific heartbreaks of being queer in India.”
Biswas writes,
“I was, despite all my misgivings, moved to tears when Rao’s character talked about youth being the currency of negotiation in the queer dating world. Trust me, there is nothing more lonely than being a 40-year-old man in a gay dating app. I liked the fact that though Rao’s first love interest is a young, ‘straight-acting’ college student, he is drawn to a more flamboyant and comfortable-in-his-skin older man later. It somehow redeems his character in my eyes.”
Premankumar Biswas in The Indian Express
He adds,
“That’s not to say that the film was not without its flaws. It almost glosses over the darker sides of these experiences. Badhaai Do’s greatest flaw is that it doesn’t make any of the heartbreaks and setbacks seem insurmountable. Families are won over, toxic bosses are silenced and society, in general, is expected to behave. Our lived experiences say otherwise.”
Premankumar Biswas in The Indian Express
The Rage of Innocence
Writing about the emotional fragility of 21st century Indian youth, Leher Kala, in her column for The Indian Express, states that “many reconstructions of urban trauma on OTT platforms aren’t drawn purely from vivid imagination, but somewhere, reflect a depressing reality.”
Referring to the recent Madhuri Dixit starrer, Fame Game, Kala writes,
“The metaphors in all these shows align with this moment; there seem to be an inordinately large number of young people consumed by overwhelming hopelessness. There is something especially heartbreaking about teen suicide because it feels entirely preventable. What could have been done? Were there second thoughts on the neck-breaking flight, 20 storeys down? These questions gain urgency in the light of the latest shocker, of the death from suicide of a 16-year-old student of a prestigious Faridabad school, who was allegedly distraught over being bullied about his sexuality. Adolescent minds always perceive embarrassments as catastrophic; the difference in the social media era is that taunts and jeers follow students around 24X7, escalating way beyond the classroom meanie. What is clear is that not enough is being done to counsel LGBTQ youth, and that an identity crisis coupled with rejection makes a deadly combination.”
Leher Kala in The Indian Express
Our Teen Chess Geniuses and the Wonder Years
Meanwhile, speaking about India’s R Praggnanandhaa becoming the youngest player to beat Magnus Carlsen since Carlsen became the world chess champion, Viswanathan Anand, in his piece for The Tribune, lays out his attempt to not only coach young chess champions, but also to pass down his wisdom.
Anand says,
“Praggnanandhaa is one of our best hopes. He’s mentally strong. When he has tough tournaments, he loses games but he does not lose heart. He comes back, he fights…Pragg is among the young players I’ve been working with at the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy since January 2021. He, Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh are all under 19 and are competing very fiercely. I think them being peers could have a big impact on chess in India, similar to what happened in the former Soviet Union, where the juniors would drive each other up."
Viswanathan Anand in The Tribune
He adds, "As the first GM from India, I’m often told by players they were inspired by me. The baseline has shifted for the new generation. They will always be compared to my results. Many of them are starting at a very high stage. Pragg, Nihal Sarin, Gukesh and Arjun are capable of becoming 2700 ELO players, which means they will play top tournaments. We are a few steps behind the world’s best, but I am confident we will get there."