Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, calls Uttar Pradesh a "failed-state," probing the status-quo in UP with respect to some "universally accepted human development indicators," and statistics in the areas of health, education, crime, and unemployment.

He uses the numbers to indicate a worsening of matters in the state on multiple counts, pointing out that 'Mr Adityanath’s model of governance is deeply flawed.'

P Chidambaram observes,