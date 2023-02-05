Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

"Under normal circumstances, organising a Hockey World Cup at one venue, with top teams participating from across the world, is quite a challenging task in itself. To organise it at two venues is like organising two World Cups simultaneously. Organising a marquee event in a small city like Rourkela which had never seen any international event, at a new stadium directly going into World Cup matches without conducting a single international match, to hosting eight teams in a 225-room World Cup Village (completed days before the arrival of the teams), to starting commercial and chartered flights at a new airport just days before the event — it all looks unreal. But, with grit and determination and despite numerous challenges, including COVID-19, the Government of Odisha, in partnership with Hockey India and Government of India, pulled off one of the best organised Hockey World Cups, providing a spectacular experience for the teams and fans."

R Vineel Krishna