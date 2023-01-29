Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Man, Mission and Message
“When you read this column on Sunday, January 29, 2023, Mr Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra would have covered about 4,000 km in 135 days.” In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram analyses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Joda Yatra. He also goes on to question BJP’s hostility towards the march, lamenting how the ruling party — despite “sabka saath sabka vikas” — has “systematically excluded the Muslims and Christians and has disdain for the other minorities.” Finally, he points out:
“What about the man — Mr Gandhi — himself? The experience of the yatra may have influenced Mr Gandhi, but I know that it has brought about a remarkable change in the way people perceive him. Even BJP members reluctantly admit his grit, determination and willingness to bear physical stress.”
Speaking Without Thinking
In an article for The Telegraph, Karan Thapar writes about how we have reached a stage when politicians prioritise “catchy” responses over thoughtful ones. Case in point? Assam Chief Minister’s: “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him...” And, in case one needed another illustration, Thapar writes:
“In his desire to criticise and condemn the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat violence, the foreign office spokesman, after admitting he hasn’t seen it, called it “a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative”. He also accused it of “bias” and “lack of objectivity”. But if he hasn’t seen the documentary, how does he know?”
Action Hero, Patriot, ‘Pathaan’: The Recasting of Shah Rukh Khan
But let's linger on SRK for a tiny bit longer. Alaka Sahni, in a piece for The Indian Express, analyses the actor’s legacy and how in the recent years, “notwithstanding his enduring appeal and stardom, (SRK) has been questioned, on several occasions, about his religious identity.” She also writes:
“Over the course of the two-and-a-half-hour movie (Pathaan), Khan gets enough opportunities to express his love for India. As a spy and soldier, he takes plenty of risks for his country’s security. He is referred to as “Bharat ka beta (a son of India)”… Yet, his character does not take the easy path of banking on jingoism to get audience applause. Instead, Pathaan lets his wit and humanity shine through.”
In Semi-Election budget, Expect Some Semi-Revdis
Meanwhile, S Aiyar writes (for Times of India) about what one can expect from the budget which “will be the last full one before the general election.” He also delves into the tactics, which he argues are no new tactics, really; but can be fine tuned with time. But primarily, will this budget be an “election budget?” Very unlikely, argues Aiyar.
“…for three reasons. First, giveaways have never been central to the approach of Narendra Modi, who has castigated them as ‘revdis’. Second, giveaways now will not stick in the public memory till the general election fifteen months later, and so will constitute wasted political ammunition. Third, even the interim 2024 budget can be stuffed with freebies if new developments make that politically necessary, so the BJP can keep this strategy in reserve.”
Budget 2023 Should Lay the Path to 2047
In his article on the budget, published in The India Express, S Mahendra Dev writes that the Union Budget ought to “pay attention to infrastructure and structural transformation of the economy.” Pointing out that the two main drivers of GDP growth are investment and exports, he argues in favour of measures to improve ease of doing business; and a liberal, stable and consistent trade policy regime.
“Similarly, India has to address its long-term structural problems if it wants to be a developed country by 2047. While there has been recovery from the pandemic, there still remain concerns for medium to long-term growth. The challenges lie in achieving high and sustainable GDP growth, creating sufficient number of quality jobs, achieving a low and stable inflation and financial stability, and addressing climate change.”
Modi’s Futile Battle with the Media
Meanwhile, Tavleen Singh writes for The Indian Express, about the apparent flaws in the government’s reaction to the BBC documentary: ‘India: the Modi question’. “Their attempts at blocking the documentary from being shown in India has resulted in more Indians finding out about it and watching it on their phones and laptops,” she writes; as she goes on to suggest better ways in which the government could have responded to it.
“Ironically Modi was failed not just by his media team but by his most ardent supporters. Many popped up on social media and on primetime TV shows to expound upon ludicrous conspiracy theories. Some said that the BBC documentary was part of a western plot against India. Others ranted hysterically about the BBC exhibiting a ‘colonial mindset’. They ended up making not just Modi, but India look pathetic.”
Founding ideals: On President Murmu’s first Republic Day Address to the Nation
The Hindu’sEditorial analyses Draupadi Murmu’ first Republic Day address as the President of India. It also notes: “As the first tribal woman to occupy the highest office in the country, the 15th President of India is emblematic of the Republic’s continuing journey of democracy, pluralism and empowerment of the weaker sections.”
“At various points, challenges to the ideals of the Constitution and the national movement arose in the form of political authoritarianism, sectarian extremism, and separatism, but India overcame them — a reason for satisfaction but also a call for constant vigil. Ms. Murmu’s reiteration of the founding principles of the Republic, and her reassurance to fellow citizens come at time when the sanctity of the Constitution is under attack.”
Polarised Plate
Pamela Paul, on her part, conjures vivid imagery of “spinach-eating purists” and “babies shutting their mouths to pushy peas”, as she writes about the politics of food (in a piece published in The Telegraph).
“Here’s something that has become depressingly simplistic: what helps one side of the political spectrum usually just antagonises the other. A recent report by Deloitte found that sales of plantbased foods are starting to stagnate partly because of “cultural resistance to a product some view as ‘woke’.” Overtly shoehorning people’s diets into our dismal left-right divide does no favours to those for whom advancing vegetarianism is a cause. And really, is anyone looking forward to more polarisation?”
An Abiding Need
And finally, Ramchandra Guha, writes for The Telegraph on why, seventy five years after his martyrdom, Gandhi still matters. The reasons include his willingness to see the opponent’s point of view, the transparency of his political life, and also that he was “a precocious environmentalist”.
"The lessons from Gandhi’s life that I have outlined here are not necessarily of relevance to this country alone. However, in a climate of aggressive religious majoritarianism, a political culture of invective and abuse, the purveying of falsehoods and untruths by leaders and governments, the ravaging of the natural environment, and the creation of personality cults, it may be in India that they matter most of all.”