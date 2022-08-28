Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

“Did you cling to your mother too, when the men came for you, I wonder? And flinch away from the thought,” writes Shalini Langer in a letter addressed to Bilkis Bano’s three-year-old girl, who was among those who were killed, on that night of horrific gang-rapes and murder in 2002.

The letter (published in The Indian Expess), in which Larger shares that she imagines the girl in her own daughter’s image; she also writes about how the girl’s mother had refused to be cloaked behind “honour”. But most importantly, she wonders what would even be the right thing to say to the three-year-old whose life, and the endless possibilities that had yawned open for her at that age, were snatched brutally away from her.