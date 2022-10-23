Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Keep the chai, forget the paper. Read the best opinion and editorial articles from across the print media on Sunday View.
P Chidambaram, in his weekly column for The Indian Express, tackles what, according to him, lies at the heart of the hijab ‘question’ across the world: the controversy between ‘choice’ and ‘rule.’
In the backdrop of the Indian Supreme Court’s split verdict on the Karnataka hijab ban and increasing protests in Iran against authorities forcing women to wear the headscarf, he explains how women choosing to or not choosing to wear the hijab doesn’t go against public order, decency, morality or health.
The answer then, Chidambaram says, is quite simple:
What could perhaps be an apt phrase that encapsulates the condition the United Kingdom finds itself in, amid a tanking economy and a leadership contest to replace the country’s shortest-serving prime minister?
‘The moron risk premium,’ writes Shankkar Aiyar, in his piece for The New Indian Express.
The phrase, which characterises the economic costs of political blunders, defines why Britain finds itself where it is and the price paid for Brexit. While Aiyar uses this to hint at the causes of the economic turmoil that Britain the country is faced with, he also says that this offers lessons for a world plagued with uncertainty and disruptions.
As Diwali inches closer and we celebrate the victory of ‘good over evil,’ Tavleen Singh in her piece for The Indian Express offers up a list of evil-doers in the country and urges us to spare a prayer for those who have suffered at their hands.
While “Hindu preachers demanding that Muslims be killed” top her list, “jihadi fanatics who killed innocent men supposedly to avenge their Prophet” come close behind. At number three, are officials who ordered the demolition of homes of Muslims who have not been convicted of any crime. She writes:
China’s Communist Party has set the stage for Xi Jinping to extend his rule as China's leader into a second decade, with the conclusion of the week-long 20th Party Congress in Beijing on 22 October.
Jayadeva Ranade, for The Times of India, breaks down his speech addressed to 2,340 delegates and 83 specially invited retired veteran cadres assembled at the Great Hall and points towards:
Xi’s re-assertion that China would be a major global power by the middle of this century
Xi’s references to “external attempts to blackmail, contain, blockade and exert maximum pressure on China,” (without naming the US) while declaring that China would “never yield to coercive power”
No announcement of changes, suggesting the party’s endorsement of Xi’s policies, including the ‘zero-Covid’ policy
Xi’s uncompromising stance on Taiwan when he said “complete reunification of our country must be realised and it can, without doubt, be realised”
Historian Ramachandra Guha, for the Telegraph, digs up an obscure professor of Comparative Economics at the Lucknow University, who, in 1922, dealt with themes that speak directly to the environmental crisis that India and the world now confront.
Radhakamal Mukherjee, Guha writes, sheds light on the impact of a troubled ecology on livelihoods, the vital importance of common property resources and the ethic of restraint in a rapidly urbanising world.
In his piece for The Indian Express, Coomi Kapoor, discusses the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) shift of focus from the Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the face of the impending assembly elections in Gujarat.
What’s interesting, Kapoor points out, is how the party’s top brass has been considering AAP’s prospects not just in the assembly elections and 2024 but also in 2029. He says:
While one section miserably deals with unemployment, how does another have the “luxury” of moonlighting across simultaneous jobs? Or better still, work the bare minimum and switch off soon after, as is espoused by the ‘quiet quitting’ phenomenon?
Anuradha Goyal, in her piece for The New Indian Express, says: “it all lies in the attitude.”
The challenges before the Congress party after its recently concluded elections are many, but, the way the elections were held could be used to counter these obstacles, Shikha Mukherjee writes in her piece for the Deccan Chronicle.
While emphasising that the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are immediate challenges, she draws attention to how Kharge doesn’t have the time or the breathing space to turn around the party’s fate there. However, there is still hope, because:
In her piece for The Indian Express, Rekha Sharma compares how convicts in the Bilkis Bano case roam free after their premature release by the Gujarat government, while wheelchair-bound GN Saibaba remains on grounds of the spectre of national security.
She discusses how “hyper-nationalism” is closely linked to both of these cases and in doing so points towards the citizens’ wavering faith in the judicial system just “when it is needed most.”
