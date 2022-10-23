Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

P Chidambaram, in his weekly column for The Indian Express, tackles what, according to him, lies at the heart of the hijab ‘question’ across the world: the controversy between ‘choice’ and ‘rule.’

In the backdrop of the Indian Supreme Court’s split verdict on the Karnataka hijab ban and increasing protests in Iran against authorities forcing women to wear the headscarf, he explains how women choosing to or not choosing to wear the hijab doesn’t go against public order, decency, morality or health.

The answer then, Chidambaram says, is quite simple: