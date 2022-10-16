Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Keep the chai, forget the paper. Read the best opinion and editorial articles from across the print media on Sunday View.
Start your morning with a steaming cup of tea from across the border. The closely-watched National Congress of the Communist Party of China that gets underway in Beijing on Sunday, 16 October, will outline the party's future plans for the country, Jabin Jacob notes in his piece for Times of India.
Jacob posits that the party-state is not content with economic prosperity or the acknowledgement of its military superiority, but nurtures ambition for global political domination.
Coming to politics closer to home, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram opines in his piece for The Indian Express that the India in Mr Modi’s pages of history is a Hindu India and the India of Mr Modi’s dreams will be a Hindu India.
Chidambaram further contends that while the prime minister is exclusively celebrating the Hindu faith, the Home Minister Amit Shah is quietly pushing the Hindi language.
"If I were an Assamese or Malayali, I would feel that I am a half-citizen. If I were also a Muslim or Christian, I would feel that I am a non-citizen," Chidambaram remarks.
Chanakya, in his piece for The Hindustan Times, argues that tough times lie ahead for the next president of the Congress party, set to be elected on Monday.
In addition to internal tests, the new party president will also have to prove their mettle in the upcoming Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the column notes.
In her column for The Indian Express, Leher Kala hails Balenciaga's 'Lays bag' as a welcome diversion from the global crises otherwise weighing down on the fashion industry.
She interprets the chips-inspired sartorial creation as a clever, populist move which signifies the mundane joys in all our lives:
Former cricketer Kapil Dev undid a lot of hard work when he recently implied that sportspersons don’t bemoan their mental health, argues Sandip Roy in his column for Times of India.
Roy further contends that the most damage Kapil Dev inflicted was probably on his own reputation.
Telangana Minister T Harish Rao, in his piece for The Deccan Chronicle, questions the recent decision of the Centre on altering the borrowing limits of the states, thereby penalising the states for their fiscal discipline.
With the unanticipated cuts in their entitled borrowing limits, states will face immense problems in implementing their budgets and are left with no option but to cut down their capital expenditures, Rao predicts.
The economic crises in Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom carry lessons for India, Shankkar Aiyar observes in his piece for The New Indian Express. The rise of freebie politics threatens the fragile state of India’s balance sheet, he writes.
The global scenario illuminates the need to contain the build-up of deficits and debt driven up by competitive populism, Aiyar states.
Alluding to the recent remarks of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, where he called for discarding of "varna and jaati," Suraj Yengde opines in his piece for The Indian Express that the Sangh supremo's statements carry no substance.
While the RSS is often the caretaker of anything social for the Right, it seems to be losing ground on some matters to the Modi-Shah duo, Yengde notes.
Europe, which has been severely impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war, has realised that reversing decades of dependence on Russian oil and gas is not a simple matter, Ashok Sajjanhar writes in his piece for The New Indian Express.
While the continent has managed to fill 85 percent of its storage for winter with the help of LNG and diminished consumption because of high prices, the next half year is destined to be particularly challenging for Europe, forecasts Sajjanhar.
