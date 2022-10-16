Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Start your morning with a steaming cup of tea from across the border. The closely-watched National Congress of the Communist Party of China that gets underway in Beijing on Sunday, 16 October, will outline the party's future plans for the country, Jabin Jacob notes in his piece for Times of India.

Jacob posits that the party-state is not content with economic prosperity or the acknowledgement of its military superiority, but nurtures ambition for global political domination.