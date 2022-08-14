Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

"Whether judged in quantitative or qualitative terms, the report card of ‘India at 75’ is decidedly mixed. To be sure, the burden for these failures cannot be laid at the door of the present government alone. The Congress under Jawaharlal Nehru may have nurtured democratic institutions and promoted religious and linguistic pluralism, but it should have shown more faith in Indian entrepreneurs as well as done far more to eradicate illiteracy and provide decent healthcare.Indira Gandhi proved herself an able leader in war-time, but her administration’s capture of independent institutions, its strengthening of State control over the economy, her own conversion of a storied political party into a family firm and the construction of a personality cult around herself grievously damaged our political life as well as our economic prospects. Narendra Modi may be both an entirely self-made as well as an extremely hardworking politician, yet his emulation of Indira Gandhi’s statist and authoritarian instincts, coupled with the majoritarian cast of his RSS-inspired worldview, has meant that historians will judge his legacy far more harshly than the bhakt brigade currently does."

Ramachandra Guha