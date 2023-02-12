Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Before critiquing the Modi government’s response during the Budget session in the parliament, Tavleen Singh, in her piece for The Indian Express, applauds the Prime Minister for something he said:

“Amid speeches filled with noise, fury and chest-thumping, the Prime Minister said something in Parliament last week that had real resonance for me. While attacking the Congress Party for its ‘abysmal’ governance in decades of single-party rule, he said that when he came to office he had found ‘holes’ in the foundation that Congress claims to have laid for the modern governance of India.”

And then she goes on to add that if “only the Prime Minister had concentrated on making this very important point and engaged his hecklers and critics on the opposition benches to debate this with him, we may have seen a meaningful discussion in Parliament instead of chest-thumping, slogans, and mediocre poetry”

But what came in the way? ‘The Adani problem.’

And why is that?