Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"This is the immigrant dream story but also an example of the classic immigrant survival strategy – adopt and adapt. Of course, people often want the food of immigrants but not the people who cook it. The rise in popularity of chicken tikka masala did not neatly correlate to a decline in racism in Britain or block the Nationality and Borders bill, dubbed the anti-refugee bill, from passing in the British parliament in 2022."

Sandip Roy, for The Times of India