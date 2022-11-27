Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Despite increases in India’s urban population in recent years, according to the World Bank, only about one-third of India’s population lives in cities. The demographic skew in rural and semi-urban areas gives these groups tremendous political clout. Political parties must still focus election efforts and government programs on these areas to shore up voter support. Across India, rural citizens enjoy free or low-cost amenities such as electricity, water, subsidised loans, and more. Cities are treated like piggy banks to fund programs outside the cities, while infrastructure requirements in these cities languish, reducing their growth potential."

Richard M Rossow, for the Times of India