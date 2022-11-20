Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Since Musk's so rich, no one follow ups on the promises he makes, or fact check what he says. He's a favourite among 14-40-year-old male demographics who somehow love not what's being said, but how it's being said, whether on Twitter or on the 'less reliable' platform of real life. But Twitter has always been a bit of glitch for someone like Musk. In its 'democratic' form, what he liked hearing or reading wasn't getting as much airplay as what he didn't like hearing or reading ... And so, in a comic book villain move, Musk has bought Twitter and is busy refashioning it in his own image. Truth be told, I was impressed. It's like being ticked off by your teacher for not doing your homework, and then, instead of doing your homework, you just buy the school. Right now, Twitter might be sinking, but it's going down in a slew of jokes, hot takes, and 'truth speaking'. Money can buy you many things. But it turns out, it can't buy you a thick skin if you already don't have the fit for it."

Aditi Mittal, for the Economic Times