Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"When a home has no fancy air purifier, and the child has no gadget or data to connect to class, who bears the pain of shutting schools and who reaps the benefit? Banning waste burning, while effective, hurts the poorest, who have few other options for staying warm. Are we acting against only 'weak' polluters? Also, banning some things while letting others go (relatively) unpunished makes people less likely to follow rules overall."

Mridula Ramesh, for The Times of India