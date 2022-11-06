Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

“The most glaring difference emerges over Hinduism and Hinduraj. Whilst the BJP is increasingly committed to a majoritarian concept of India, Ambedkar believed that would be a disaster. “If Hindu Raj does become a fact, it will, no doubt be the greatest calamity for this country,” he wrote. “No matter what the Hindus say, Hinduism is a menace to liberty, equality and fraternity. On that account it is incompatible with democracy. Hindu Raj must be prevented at any cost.” Ambedkar, in fact, had a deep dislike of Hinduism. “Hindu civilization is a diabolical contrivance to enslave humanity. Its proper name would be infamy.” It seems he didn’t like Hindus either. “Hindus are a … race of pygmies and dwarfs, stunted in stature and wanting in stamina … there can be a better or a worse Hindu. But a good Hindu there cannot be.” Could it be the BJP is unaware of Ambedkar’s views? Or does it assume the rest of us are ignorant and unlikely to find out? Or has it embraced Ambedkar for cynical and expedient reasons and, therefore, overlooked the stark and embarrassing differences?”

Karan Thapar