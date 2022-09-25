Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Since AICC elects members of the critical working committee, let me give you details. Article XIII A(a) says, among other categories of members, AICC shall consist of 'One-eighth of the number of the PCC members elected by them from amongst themselves by proportional representation according to the system of single transferable vote.' If that doesn't happen and, instead, AICC members are nominated by the incoming president, then the body that elects 12 members of the working committee could be deemed to be rigged. A free and fair election to choose the Congress president may be held, but the electoral college has not been properly chosen. Equally importantly, the body that will choose the CWC is nominated and not, as required, elected. So, a process that should have concluded with the internal democratisation of the party could fall woefully short. It may be more than what other parties have done, but it’s a lot less than what the Congress’s constitution requires."

Karan Thapar for the Hindustan Times