Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"More informed voters are better at rationalising and articulating their political views rather than arriving at a ‘reasoned’ political view. An opinion poll conducted last year by India Today suggested that 54% of Indian citizens believed in an organised ‘love jihad’ conspiracy to convert Hindu women to Islam. A phantom created by the Sangh parivar a little more than a decade back is now the majority view in the country. Sure, we can blame the public, we can blame the Sangh parivar institutions, and we can blame the large parts of mainstream media which, pretty brazenly, advance the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party and speak the Sangh’s vocabulary. But we must also ask: where is the progressive public, which could be expected at this stage in our democracy to resist the assault on our democratic institutions and the alarming level of demonisation of our minority communities?"

Asim Ali in The Telegraph