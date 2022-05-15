Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Keep the chai, forget the paper. Read the best opinion and editorial articles from across the print media on Sunday View.
“Those poor people — the children of a lesser god — have been forgotten by the present government,” wrote P Chidambaram in his column for The Indian Express, as he analysed the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS 5) data. In doing so, he broke the data into the two categories — good news, not-so-good news and news that raise questions.
The good news he shared, citing the data, includes that India’s population is not rowing at an alarming rate anymore, the percentage of children born in an institution had gone up from 78.9 per cent to 88.6 per cent, and more girl children were being welcomed into families. The bad news, alarmingly enough, included that “after 75 years of Independence, one-half of the population cannot be engaged in jobs and businesses of the 21st century that require higher education, advanced technology and superior skills.”
The third category had to do with claims such as increase in the percentage of households with ‘an improved drinking water source’ and ‘improved sanitation facility.’
In her article for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh also analyses the NFHS 5 data and points out that 89% of Indian children are malnourished before they reach their second year — only a marginal improvement from previous findings five years ago. Dubbing the same “heartbreaking and shameful,” Singh notes that “malnourishment in a child’s most formative months means that they will grow up stunted and unable ever to reach their full potential either physically or mentally.”
Singh also goes on to express worry over the garbage mountain that remains on fire in Delhi, spewing poisonous gases into the city’s dangerously polluted air.
“…a generation brought up on Instagram sees nothing wrong in compulsively trespassing on the personal space of famous people,” writes Leher Kala in her column for The Indian Express, as she analyses how “it can’t be easy being Rahul Gandhi” and having “your every move dissected (and invariably) criticised in front of all and sundry.”
She also notes that if the Congress was winning elections, Rahul Gandhi’s attendance at a wedding in Nepal wouldn’t be cause for comment, but because they are not, “the expectation is that he should be shamefacedly hanging his head down, in hiding.”
Further pointing out that stardom, acquired or inherited, comes with significant benefits, Kala observes that with the desire of fame so ubiquitous, the society barely acknowledges its serious downsides.
Stating that we must welcome the measure of relief provided by the Supreme Court for the offence of sedition, but “with caution and critically”, Apar Gupta, in his article for the Times of India addresses the concerns that continue to linger in the aftermath of the apex court order.
These include concerns pertaining to the implementation of the order, and what if government nearly promulgates “a modern mutant with greater harm” in place of the existing legislation.
Gupta also notes that the rise in sedition cases in India. could be linked to increase in internet access
Indrajit Hazara, in an opinion piece for The Economic Times, takes a deep dive into the purported mysteries surrounding the Taj Mahal — and the Stonehenge, Bermuda Triangle, Loch Ness by extension.
He does this in the wake of the Allahabad High Court’s recent dismissal of the PIL filed by Rajneesh Singh, BJP youth-media-in-charge in Ayodhya, seeking an Archeological Survey of India led fact-finding commission to 'clear all doubts among the people regarding the presence of Hindu idols in the locked rooms'.
So what does the author of this piece ponder over, as he flags — on a more serious note — the terrible losses that Taj has suffered owing to COVID related curbs?
In the aftermath of the recent controversy that erupted in Vadodara’s Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSUB) over a piece of afterwork by a fine-arts student — a purportedly “objection” depiction of Hindu Gods and the Ashoka Pillar, Leena Mishra reminisces over her time at the University — “memories of a free and happy space”.
But she also recalls how in 2007, a similar row had erupted over artwork and the artist in question was made to leave the university without a degree and with two criminal cases against him.
Quoting from an academic catalogue on the university’s site, which says that “Emphasis is laid on creative identity of students and teachers to foster an approach to the study and practice of art which is inquiring, experimental and research minded,” Mishra writes in The Indian Express:
“But with every clash, every assault on creativity such as the recent one, that space for “experimental and research-minded” art shrinks somewhat.”
In an article for The New Indian Express, Sathya Saran ponders over how reading has been relegated to the only-if-you-must category. This, the author opines, is owing to the fact that reading is an active past time and the “offerings of the visual, moving media are pre-packaged and ready to assimilate by the simple osmosis of staring at a screen.”
Pointing out that, according to a joint study by Savitribai Phule Pune University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Dalit Studies, 22.3 per cent of forward caste (FC) Hindus own 41 per cent of the country’s wealth and that the rental housing market in so-called “good neighbourhoods” in urban India continues to be dominated by FCs, Mukkera Rahul Swaero shared his own experience of house-hunting in an article for The Indian Express.
“I left with a sense of fear and repeatedly looked at details on my Aadhaar card to ensure that my caste was not mentioned on it,” Swaero wrote as he described how the landlords he encountered only wanted to rent to Brahmins.