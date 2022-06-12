Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
The Gramophone Company
In his weekly column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram speaks about the controversial remarks made by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. Even though Sharma was suspended from the party for her remarks, Chidambaram says that all she did was toe the party's official line regarding minorities.
The sad truth is that the Prime Minister has not uttered a word of condemnation. He thinks that he can ride this storm too. And life will go on. Truth is, political life will not go on in India to the exclusion of 202 million Muslims. This time, it is not the Opposition, but the world that has forewarned Mr (Narendra) Modi.
P Chidambaram
Bride and Without Prejudice
In an article forThe Indian Express, Leher Kala praises Kshama Bindu, the 24-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara who married herself recently, in the first instance of 'sologamy' in India. She argues that Bindu’s bold wedding deserves newsprint space only because too many women wait around for grand, sweeping gestures by men: "the bended knee proposal with the ubiquitous diamond ring, drilled into our psyche by cheesy Hollywood films".
More power to someone for channeling their inner Oscar Wilde, who observed that learning to love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance. It’s true that people come and go, so best be your own companion. Besides, is it really so terrible to suspend reality and indulge in drama for one day, knowing fully well that fundamentally, nothing’s changing? Perhaps what people find most offensive about Bindu’s radical act of self love (disregarding a significant other) is her confident assertion that there can be several ways to live - and that they are all correct.
Leher Kala
Water of India
Mukul Kesavan, in an article in The Telegraph, speaks of a looming water crisis in India. He says that when he was growing up in the 1960s in Delhi, there was no problem in the supply of water: "I don’t remember the taps in the house ever running dry".
However, considering the current circumstances, the illusion of urban modernity gets shredded when people are forced to "fight like ferrets" over water, he says.
Currently, the illusion of urban modernity has been shredded in South Extension where I live because we spend the day leaning over our gates waiting to hear the blessed sound of trucks physically transporting water to our door. 'Tanker aa gaya!' is the cry and we rush out to help the driver fix his hose and unroll it till it lips over the gaping maw of the underground tank and then watch the precious fluid **gout into the echoing emptiness. We haggle with him as he turns off the tap because he has other tanks to top up. All human sociability dissolves as we fight like ferrets over water.
Mukul Kesavan
How To Gamify the Journey to an Eco-Friendly Lifestyle
Ravi Venkatesan, in an article for The Times of India, says that everybody must pitch in to help tide over the global environmental crisis.
He argues that human beings are ignoring the threat of climate change for a variety of reasons: It would require them to give up short-term benefits for long-term gain; secondly, the effects of climate change are non-linear i.e. they are not obvious until the damage is very high; and thirdly, the "'Tragedy of the Commons', where we each selfishly plunder a shared finite resource because it’s ‘free’ or because the cost is shared by 7.5 billion others".
So, what can you really do? The fundamental problem is unsustainable consumption so start by becoming conscious of what you consume. Use less, use longer, use wisely. Our parents and grandparents lived very sustainably. But that was before plastics, China, e-commerce, and before we had a lot of disposable income. So, we bought a lot less. We used our cars, appliances and clothes much longer. We used fountain pens and cloth bags. We reused and recycled everything including paper bags and bottles. We ate less meat, and more fresh, local and seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Ravi Venkatesan
Need To Create, Awaken Symbols of Dalit Culture
In an opinion piece for The Indian Express, Mrudul Nile says that Dalits in Maharashtra are finding it increasingly difficult to give voice to their political aspirations. Arguing that the political assertion of Dalits in Mumbai is quite low, Nile says that a strong cultural identity has not translated into economic betterment for them.
Culturalisation is often linked to consciousness. The Dalit community which is considered to be one of the most literate communities, but with no social capital does not have enough opportunities in the current economic system. The common Dalit struggles for his two square meals; the time to develop consciousness and then to translate it into culturalisation remains a slow process. A rational political community must be developed in the society so that the Dalit issues are not neglected by the ruling dispensations.
Mrudul Nile
Bird’s Eyeview: The Long, Lonely Journey to Making a Film
In an article for The Tribune, Shaunak Sen speaks about his journey while making a documentary called All That Breathes, which recently won the L’Oeil d’Or (Golden Eye) for the best documentary at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
He says that the background of Delhi was sacrosanct for his film. "When you start looking at a city through a specific prism, it starts illuminating and disaggregating itself in entirely new ways and that is a very exciting process," the filmmaker says.
I am generally interested in cities and this film is about the notion of urban ecology which takes very seriously the city as a kind of habitat in which more than humans, animals constantly adjust, improvise and react to their urban settings. Also, the fact that an enormous percentage of the world’s population today is urbanised and the amount of land that is urbanised is also increasing exponentially, the city is crucial to understanding ecology as a driver of not just behavioural but also evolutionary changes.
Shaunak Sen
The Shot of Rajiv Getting Hit - History in a Frame
In an article for The Indian Express, Nirupama Subramanian reflects upon an incident in 1987, when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assaulted by a Sri Lankan sailor named Wijemuni Vijitha Rohana de Silva while the former was on an official trip to the country during the height of the civil war.
Subramanian says that a photographer named Sena Vidanagama was the only one who was able to capture the moment in a still shot, which she calls "a piece of journalistic excellence".
Vidanagama was the only photographer to capture the instant of the attack in a still shot, remarkably full of movement - Gandhi ducking, Wijemuni’s rifle butt swinging down on his shoulder, the guardsman by Gandhi’s side leaning to one side.
Nirupama Subramanian
She also says that the Indian delegation tried to play down the incident, but to no avail.
The Indian side too wanted to play down the incident, writes ANI chairman Prem Prakash in his book, Reporting India. On the plane back to Delhi, as he was telling the rest of the hack pack about the incident, the Prime Minister’s media adviser, HY Sharada Prasad, told him not to spread “misinformation” and that “there was no such incident”.
Nirupama Subramanian
Tikaram of IMA and the Trimmer
In an article for The Tribune, KT Udupa reflects upon an incident from his days in the Indian Military Academy, when his platoon's barber, named Tikaram, was unable to give him and others their regular haircuts as he was ill.
Fearing repercussions from his drill sergeant, Udupa and a friend of his decided to use a trimmer to cut each other's hair, but it all went awry when the drill commenced.
Surprisingly, there were no comments expressed when he saw the first few GCs. Next was my turn. One look at me and he (the drill sergeant) asked me to fall out from the squad. Proudly, I stepped out. “Tikaramji was unwell yesterday,” he said loudly, addressing the entire squad, “None of you bothered to have a hair cut. Except him.” I was grinning to myself. “Something would have been better than nothing,” he continued, addressing everyone. Then, looking at me, he suddenly shouted, “But nothing is much better than this nonsense. The sky will not fall if you do not have a haircut when your barber is ill. Now lift your rifle over your head and come back after you have run three rounds of the Drill Square.”
KT Udupa
Faith in Humanity
Ira Pande, in an article for The Tribune, says that it is difficult to have faith in humanity in an environment full of toxic debates, wars, and religious intolerance. Arguing that all must share the blame for "the sorry pass we have brought our civilisation to", she says that the journey to find hope in these dismal times begins by looking inwards.
I grew up in a world where we got up to the sound of my mother’s puja bell, went to a school run by Catholic nuns where we prayed in a chapel and returned home as soon as we heard the evening azaan floating out of the local masjid. How natural it all appeared then! Is there any reason why this beautiful diurnal cycle must be forgotten to fight over whose god is worthy of greater respect? It is important to remember that the word ‘secular’ has no exact equivalent in our Indian languages: just as dharma does not stand just for religion.