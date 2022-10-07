Deconstructing Saif's Adipurush Look: Popular Cinema and The 'Khilji Archetype'

Adipurush, the mega-starrer mythological film, based on the epic Ramayana came out with its teaser a few days ago. While its disappointing VFX stood out immediately, Saif Ali Khan’s look as Lanka’s king Ravana was slammed as well.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Malavika Avinash denounced the look as that of a “Turkish tyrant” and Hindu Mahasabha chief Chakrapani Maharaj said that the look resembled that of “Atanki (terrorist) Khilji, Chengez Khan and Aurangzeb”.

Neither of the two clarified what about Saif’s look made it akin to that of a “Turkish tyrant” or a Khilji/Aurangzeb, and yet everybody seems to have understood what they meant.