Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis: Is India Repeating the Mistakes Made by Rajapaksas?

Sri Lanka’s default on an overhanging debt of $12.6 billion of overseas bonds has become a flashing warning sign for investors in other developing nations, that is, for those in South Asia and outside, at a time when surging inflation and stagflation (low growth-high inflation-low production-higher unemployment) continue to take a toll.

As I argued a few weeks ago in some detail, Sri Lanka’s own passage into darkness needs to be viewed as part of a mixed culmination effect of consistently pursued poor economics in a populist policymaking environment, where decisions were made without caring for consequences – much like what is being seen in India now.

For example, ahead of the November 2019 election, Sri Lankan presidential challenger Gotabaya Rajapaksa proposed tax cuts so reckless that the incumbent government thought it to be a campaign gimmick.