Sri Lanka Is a Glimpse of How Russia-Ukraine War Has Crushed World Economy

The sight of protesters swimming in a Presidential pool and sampling the contents of a lordly kitchen may seem amusing, but the reality is hard and likely to be duplicated elsewhere. It's not just the massive corruption that political elites regularly indulge in – it’s the likely breakdown of society and life as we know it, worsened by a war hundreds of miles away. Don’t forget, Sri Lanka was once as stable – and even better off – than many Indian states. But now, this.

Sri Lanka’s downslide through mismanagement is a story in itself, brought out by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), whose title, “ A Tale of Two Deficits ” , said it all. That’s the red light flashing when a country’s national expenditure exceeds its national income, and its production of tradeable goods and services drops. There is all this and a debt of some $11 billion to China of a total of $51 billion in foreign debt. As the crisis began to mount, Colombo asked for relief, but to no response from Beijing.