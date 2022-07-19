As Sri Lanka Prepares to Elect a ‘New’ President, What Next for Its People?

With the SJB Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Sajith Premadasa, tactically bowing out of the contest, Wednesday’s vote to elect a stop-gap President for Sri Lanka has become as much challenging as it is interesting for the contestants and onlookers, respectively. Those who had concluded that with a three-cornered contest Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was in a comfortable position are not tabbing figures to add up the ‘unknown’ numbers in the second round, which is where the election may now be decided.

In the race now is a ‘ruling’ SLPP rebel, Dullas Alahapperuma, a one-time acolyte of two-term President Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose chances have improved after Sajith’s SJB promised to support him. The SJB has 54 MPs on its rolls, but four of them have already ‘defected’ to the ‘ruling’ combine as it exists.