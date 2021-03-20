Sri Lanka Burqa Ban: Bigotry Masked As ‘National Security’ Issue?

Sri Lanka is at the cusp of creating its own national security policy with largely ‘Sri Lankan characteristics’. The ill-fated Easter Sunday Bombings (April 2019) — that claimed hundreds of innocent lives besides causing injuries to hundreds of others and massive economic damage — is the catalyst to the new national security doctrine.

Glimpses of it can be seen in the document entitled The Pathfinder – National Security Strategy 2020 for Sri Lanka crafted by the Colombo-based think-tank, The Pathfinder Foundation, in October 2019.

The Pathfinder Foundation comprises former influential politicians, civil servants, military officials and eminent persons from across the spectrum. It has a 360º overview of the subject addressed in a cogent and candid fashion. The focus is on internal security, and examines the existing fault lines — especially reasons behind the bombings.