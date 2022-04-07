Sri Lanka Crisis: India’s Biggest Worries Should Be China and Insurgency

The Sri Lanka situation remains fluid. With President Gotabaya Rajapaksa losing his parliamentary majority on Tuesday, the emergency ordinance invoked on 1 April this year has been revoked. Former allies and opposition members are urging the President to step down so that a joint coalition can come to power to steer the island nation through one of the worst economic crises, which is now fast turning into a humanitarian crisis of gigantic proportions.

The nation has seen the spiralling cost of essential items, which has pushed most products beyond the reach of the common man and sparked street protests that have turned violent over the past week. The government had to post armed forces at fuel pumps to restore some modicum of order. Colombo is seeing empty petrol pumps, long power cuts and long queues for food. The world fears that this crisis is going to only intensify over time and result in mass starvation due to hyperinflation.