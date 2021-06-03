Will India-Sri Lanka Trade Suffer Due to China’s Grip On Colombo?

It’s rather a study in contrast. At a time when Indian Coast Guard ships were helping the Sri Lankan navy battle a disastrous fire on the container ship MV X Press Pearl, the Parliament was clearing a bill to set up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Colombo Port City (CPC), and more importantly, the terms of reference on an Economic Commission to govern it — both of which would give China an even larger stake in the island.

Though opposition was immediate, this was hardly the kind of massive protest evoked over another foreign investment, this time by India and Japan.