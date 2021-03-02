Spring in India: The Joyous Celebration of ‘Bahaar’ in Urdu Poetry

At its simplest, here is Ahmad Faraz comparing spring at the peak of its glory with the beloved’s face:

Bharii bahaar mein ik shaakh pe khilaa hai gulaab

Ki jaise tu ne hatheli pe gaal rakha hai

A rose has bloomed on a branch in the fullness of spring

Looking as though you have placed your face on your palm

And the classicist Jigar Moradabadi declaring the beloved’s beauty that surpasses that of spring;

Sehn-e-chaman ko apni baharon pe naaz tha

Woh aa gaye to saari baharon pe chha gaye

The garden’s courtyard prided itself on its springs

When she came, she held sway over all the springs

Fani Badayuni rues the frittering of the possibilities that spring offered:

Tinkon se khelte hi rahe ashiyan mein hum

Aaya bhi aur gaya bhi zamana bahaar ka

We kept playing with twigs in our nests

The time of spring came and went away