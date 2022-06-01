Space Wars: Earth’s Hunger, Climate Change & Conflict to Be Exported to Galaxy?

(The Quint brings to you 'Khairiyat', a column by award-winning author Tabish Khair, where he talks about the politics of race, the experiences of diasporas, Europe-India dynamics and the interplay of culture, history and society, among other issues of global significance.)

The excellent Indian novelist, Samit Basu, whose oeuvre embraces science fiction, recently tweeted, “Somehow researching space travel led me to a set of insane videos about Steven Seagal.” It made me think that actually, I belong to the small minority that considers space travel insane by definition.

Not ‘insane’ in the American manner – like ‘awesome’— both words accompanied by the sound of bubble gum popping. But ‘insane’ in the old-fashioned sense of crazy, mad, bonkers, mostly accompanied by a foreboding silence. The last time I made this point I was attacked by droves of human beings who, in 19th-century language full of words like ‘progress’, ‘development’, ‘science’, relegated me to a decade somewhere between the 6th and the 16th centuries. But I persist in my opinion.

I persist to point out that space travel is insane in our world; that is, on the planet Earth. Let us look closely at Earth.