South Asia: Can India & Neighbours Replace Conflicting Mistrust With Investment?

Welcome to South Asia, home of a surprising dichotomy – of global leaders and regional pioneers, who are cash-rich, yet a part of struggling third-world economies, which are home to a fifth of humankind with almost half of its people living in poverty.

A region of marked contrasts. Yet, nobody in the region quite understood the necessity to look inwards as successful businesses would fly out to the Middle East, Europe or the Americas.

Along came the pandemic as trading costs rose, global air transport capacity dropped, and the struggles of remote investment hit world economy and global investment cycles. Suddenly, the need for solutions nearer to home finds importance.

As South Asian consumer markets continue to grow, regional economies and businesses are feeling the pressure to diversify as well as relocate their global value chains at home or nearer home.

As world trade seems muted, it is the potential for regional trade that would provide the buoyancy for vibrant economies to make a comeback.