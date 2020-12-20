RSS Was Running MP: Rahul Gandhi Tells Kamal Nath at Key Cong Meet

The special Congress meeting, convened by interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, 19 December, to iron out differences with the dissenters in the party, ended on a tentative note, with both sides realising that neither can do without the other.

Well aware that she can ill-afford to alienate a large number of senior leaders at this juncture, when she is at her most vulnerable, Sonia thought it prudent to call her unhappy colleagues for a meeting where she referred to the Congress as one family and stressed the need of working unitedly to strengthen the party.