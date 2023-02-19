Something Is Rotten In the State of Pakistan — Even Army Cannot 'Fix' It

The aforementioned inquiry has lifted the fog somewhat. As is now confirmed, General Bajwa was playing games with everyone. Whilst apparently on board with his generals on the policy of “neutrality” going forward from February 2021, he tried to stop the vote of no confidence against Imran Khan in March 2022—but failed in the end.

Later, he got busy trying to obtain an extension for himself from the PDM government. This was an open secret last year, but it has now been confirmed publicly by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He was also instrumental, together with Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Umar Atta Bandiyal, in replacing the PDM’s government in Punjab with that of the PTI in middle 2022. Gen Bajwa’s role was spilled by former Chief Minister Pervez Ilahi, whom he secretly contacted to tell him to vote with PTI in return for the CMship of Punjab.

But here comes the most fascinating part of the puzzle: the PDM government acting weak and appearing to be in disarray. One basic reason is that the military establishment is not using the same old tactics of threats of violence or blackmail with the judiciary (or the media or the others) if doesn’t play ball. The military wants to continue with its image of “neutrality” and doesn’t want to be caught dead calling or meeting anyone to lean on them. Which is good per se. But, the result is that elements withing the judiciary in key positions are running amok returning illegal or unconstitutional verdicts favouring Imran Khan.